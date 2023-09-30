Georgia vs Auburn Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Georgia Bulldogs facing the Auburn Tigers.

Georgia vs Auburn Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Georgia: (-600) | Auburn: (+430)

Georgia: (-600) | Auburn: (+430) Spread: Georgia: -14 (-110) | Auburn: +14 (-110)

Georgia: -14 (-110) | Auburn: +14 (-110) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Georgia vs Auburn Betting Trends

Georgia hasn't won a game against the spread this year.

Georgia has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 14-point favorite or greater this year.

One of four Georgia games have hit the over this season.

Auburn has but one win versus the spread this season.

Auburn has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Georgia vs Auburn Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (75.6%)

Georgia vs Auburn Point Spread

Auburn is a 14-point underdog against Georgia. Auburn is -110 to cover the spread, and Georgia is -110.

Georgia vs Auburn Over/Under

An over/under of 44.5 has been set for Georgia-Auburn on September 30, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Georgia vs Auburn Moneyline

Georgia is a -600 favorite on the moneyline, while Auburn is a +430 underdog.

Georgia vs. Auburn Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Georgia 41.5 17 11.3 8 54.8 3 4 Auburn 32.0 59 16.0 21 54.5 2 4

