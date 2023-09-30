LSU vs Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the LSU Tigers playing the Ole Miss Rebels.

LSU vs Ole Miss Odds & Spread

Moneyline: LSU: (-142) | Ole Miss: (+118)

LSU: (-142) | Ole Miss: (+118) Spread: LSU: -2.5 (-115) | Ole Miss: +2.5 (-105)

LSU: -2.5 (-115) | Ole Miss: +2.5 (-105) Total: 66.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

LSU vs Ole Miss Betting Trends

LSU hasn won once against the spread this season.

As a 2.5-point or greater favorite, LSU has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

LSU and its opponent have not failed to hit the over in any game this season.

Ole Miss has won twice against the spread this season.

Ole Miss has no wins ATS (0-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this year.

One Ole Miss game (out of three) has hit the over this year.

LSU vs Ole Miss Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rebels win (59.5%)

LSU vs Ole Miss Point Spread

LSU is favored by 2.5 points (-115 to cover) in this matchup. Ole Miss, the underdog, is -105.

LSU vs Ole Miss Over/Under

A total of 66.5 points has been set for the LSU-Ole Miss game on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

LSU vs Ole Miss Moneyline

Ole Miss is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while LSU is a -142 favorite.

LSU vs. Ole Miss Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games LSU 42.8 12 25.0 68 55.8 1 4 Ole Miss 42.0 14 18.5 32 60.2 1 4

