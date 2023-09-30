Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Oklahoma Sooners facing the Iowa State Cyclones.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Oklahoma: (-1200) | Iowa State: (+720)

Oklahoma: (-1200) | Iowa State: (+720) Spread: Oklahoma: -19.5 (-110) | Iowa State: +19.5 (-110)

Oklahoma: -19.5 (-110) | Iowa State: +19.5 (-110) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Betting Trends

Oklahoma has beaten the spread four times in four games.

Oklahoma is unbeaten ATS (2-0) as a 19.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Oklahoma has had two games (out of four) go over the total this season.

Iowa State has one win against the spread this season.

One of Iowa State's three games has hit the over.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sooners win (92.9%)

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Point Spread

Oklahoma is favored by 19.5 points over Iowa State. Oklahoma is -110 to cover the spread, with Iowa State being -110.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Over/Under

The over/under for Oklahoma-Iowa State on September 30 is 48.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Oklahoma vs Iowa State Moneyline

Iowa State is the underdog, +720 on the moneyline, while Oklahoma is a -1200 favorite.

Oklahoma vs. Iowa State Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Oklahoma 46.8 5 8.5 2 60.5 2 4 Iowa State 21.0 112 16.5 25 37.5 1 4

Bet $5 on Sooners vs. Cyclones and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Oklahoma vs. Iowa State analysis on FanDuel Research.