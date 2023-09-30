Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

College football's Saturday slate includes the Oregon Ducks facing the Stanford Cardinal.

Oregon vs Stanford Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Oregon: (-4500) | Stanford: (+1600)

Oregon: (-4500) | Stanford: (+1600) Spread: Oregon: -27.5 (-105) | Stanford: +27.5 (-115)

Oregon: -27.5 (-105) | Stanford: +27.5 (-115) Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Oregon vs Stanford Betting Trends

Against the spread, Oregon is 3-0-0 this season.

Oregon is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.

None of Oregon's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Stanford owns two wins against the spread this year.

Stanford is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs this season.

Stanford has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.

Oregon vs Stanford Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (97.3%)

Oregon vs Stanford Point Spread

Stanford is the underdog by 27.5 points against Oregon. Stanford is -105 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -115.

Oregon vs Stanford Over/Under

A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Oregon-Stanford game on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Oregon vs Stanford Moneyline

Oregon is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +1600 underdog.

Oregon vs. Stanford Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Oregon 54.0 2 13.3 14 69.2 2 4 Stanford 22.5 101 32.8 105 61.0 2 4

