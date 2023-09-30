Oregon vs Stanford Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
College football's Saturday slate includes the Oregon Ducks facing the Stanford Cardinal.
Get the latest NCAA football odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oregon vs Stanford Odds & Spread
Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!
- All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: Oregon: (-4500) | Stanford: (+1600)
- Spread: Oregon: -27.5 (-105) | Stanford: +27.5 (-115)
- Total: 59.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Oregon vs Stanford Betting Trends
- Against the spread, Oregon is 3-0-0 this season.
- Oregon is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 27.5-point favorite or greater this season.
- None of Oregon's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.
- Stanford owns two wins against the spread this year.
- Stanford is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 27.5-point underdogs this season.
- Stanford has had one game (of four) hit the over this season.
Oregon vs Stanford Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Ducks win (97.3%)
Oregon vs Stanford Point Spread
Stanford is the underdog by 27.5 points against Oregon. Stanford is -105 to cover the spread, and Oregon is -115.
Oregon vs Stanford Over/Under
A total of 59.5 points has been set for the Oregon-Stanford game on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.
Oregon vs Stanford Moneyline
Oregon is a -4500 favorite on the moneyline, while Stanford is a +1600 underdog.
Oregon vs. Stanford Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Oregon
|54.0
|2
|13.3
|14
|69.2
|2
|4
|Stanford
|22.5
|101
|32.8
|105
|61.0
|2
|4
Bet $5 on Ducks vs. Cardinal and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!
Check out even more in-depth Oregon vs. Stanford analysis on FanDuel Research.