USC vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NCAA football betting insights.

USC vs Colorado Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: USC: (-1450) | Colorado: (+810)

USC: (-1450) | Colorado: (+810) Spread: USC: -21.5 (-114) | Colorado: +21.5 (-106)

USC: -21.5 (-114) | Colorado: +21.5 (-106) Total: 72.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

USC vs Colorado Betting Trends

USC has won twice against the spread this season.

USC has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 21.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.

Out of four USC games so far this season, three have gone over the total.

Colorado has won twice against the spread this season.

Colorado is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs this year.

Colorado has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.

USC vs Colorado Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Trojans win (92.4%)

USC vs Colorado Point Spread

USC is favored by 21.5 points versus Colorado. USC is -114 to cover the spread, while Colorado is -106.

USC vs Colorado Over/Under

A total of 72.5 points has been set for the USC-Colorado game on September 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

USC vs Colorado Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Colorado-USC, Colorado is the underdog at +810, and USC is -1450.

USC vs. Colorado Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games USC 55 1 20 45 65.3 2 4 Colorado 32.5 58 33.3 107 63.5 2 4

Bet $5 on Trojans vs. Buffaloes and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth USC vs. Colorado analysis on FanDuel Research.