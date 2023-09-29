USC vs Colorado Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes.
USC vs Colorado Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: USC: (-1450) | Colorado: (+810)
- Spread: USC: -21.5 (-114) | Colorado: +21.5 (-106)
- Total: 72.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
USC vs Colorado Betting Trends
- USC has won twice against the spread this season.
- USC has two wins ATS (2-2) as a 21.5-point or higher favorite in 2023.
- Out of four USC games so far this season, three have gone over the total.
- Colorado has won twice against the spread this season.
- Colorado is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 21.5-point underdogs this year.
- Colorado has played two games (out of four) which finished over the total this year.
USC vs Colorado Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Trojans win (92.4%)
USC vs Colorado Point Spread
USC is favored by 21.5 points versus Colorado. USC is -114 to cover the spread, while Colorado is -106.
USC vs Colorado Over/Under
A total of 72.5 points has been set for the USC-Colorado game on September 30, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.
USC vs Colorado Moneyline
Looking at the moneyline for Colorado-USC, Colorado is the underdog at +810, and USC is -1450.
USC vs. Colorado Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|USC
|55
|1
|20
|45
|65.3
|2
|4
|Colorado
|32.5
|58
|33.3
|107
|63.5
|2
|4
