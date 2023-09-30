Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game
NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: Missouri: (-630) | Vanderbilt: (+450)
- Spread: Missouri: -14 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +14 (-110)
- Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends
- Missouri has won twice against the spread this season.
- Missouri is winless ATS (0-1) as a 14-point favorite or greater this season.
- Two of Missouri's three games have gone over the point total.
- Vanderbilt has no wins against the spread this year.
- Vanderbilt and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick
All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Tigers win (86.8%)
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Point Spread
Vanderbilt is a 14-point underdog against Missouri. Vanderbilt is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -110.
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Over/Under
Missouri versus Vanderbilt on September 30 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.
Missouri vs Vanderbilt Moneyline
The Missouri vs Vanderbilt moneyline has Missouri as a -630 favorite, while Vanderbilt is a +450 underdog.
Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights
Point Scored (PG)
Points Scored CFB Rank
Points Allowed (PG)
Points Allowed CFB Rank
Average Total
Games Over Current Total
Total Games
|Missouri
|30.5
|66
|20.8
|50
|48.8
|2
|4
|Vanderbilt
|33.4
|15
|32.4
|125
|54.7
|5
|5
