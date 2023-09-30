Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Missouri Tigers taking on the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Missouri: (-630) | Vanderbilt: (+450)

Missouri: (-630) | Vanderbilt: (+450) Spread: Missouri: -14 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +14 (-110)

Missouri: -14 (-110) | Vanderbilt: +14 (-110) Total: 54.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Betting Trends

Missouri has won twice against the spread this season.

Missouri is winless ATS (0-1) as a 14-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Missouri's three games have gone over the point total.

Vanderbilt has no wins against the spread this year.

Vanderbilt and its opponent have yet to not hit the over this season.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (86.8%)

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Point Spread

Vanderbilt is a 14-point underdog against Missouri. Vanderbilt is -110 to cover the spread, and Missouri is -110.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Over/Under

Missouri versus Vanderbilt on September 30 has an over/under of 54.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Missouri vs Vanderbilt Moneyline

The Missouri vs Vanderbilt moneyline has Missouri as a -630 favorite, while Vanderbilt is a +450 underdog.

Missouri vs. Vanderbilt Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Missouri 30.5 66 20.8 50 48.8 2 4 Vanderbilt 33.4 15 32.4 125 54.7 5 5

