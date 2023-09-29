Kentucky vs Florida Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Kentucky Wildcats versus the Florida Gators is on the college football schedule for Saturday.

Kentucky vs Florida Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Kentucky: (-113) | Florida: (-106)

Kentucky: (-113) | Florida: (-106) Spread: Kentucky: -1.5 (-105) | Florida: +1.5 (-115)

Kentucky: -1.5 (-105) | Florida: +1.5 (-115) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Kentucky vs Florida Betting Trends

Kentucky has covered the spread three times in four games.

As 1.5-point favorites or more, Kentucky is 3-1 against the spread.

Kentucky has had two games (out of four) go over the total this year.

Florida has but one win versus the spread this season.

As a 1.5-point underdog or more, Florida has one win ATS (1-1) this season.

Not one of Florida's three games has gone over the point total in 2023.

Kentucky vs Florida Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Gators win (58.7%)

Kentucky vs Florida Point Spread

Kentucky is favored by 1.5 points versus Florida. Kentucky is -105 to cover the spread, while Florida is -115.

Kentucky vs Florida Over/Under

A total of 43.5 points has been set for the Kentucky-Florida game on September 30, with the over available at -118 and the under at -104.

Kentucky vs Florida Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kentucky-Florida, Kentucky is the favorite at -113, and Florida is -106.

Kentucky vs. Florida Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Kentucky 38 29 15.5 20 52.5 3 4 Florida 27.8 79 13.5 15 49.8 1 4

