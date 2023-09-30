Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

The Saturday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Michigan vs Nebraska Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Michigan: (-1400) | Nebraska: (+800)

Michigan: (-1400) | Nebraska: (+800) Spread: Michigan: -17.5 (-114) | Nebraska: +17.5 (-106)

Michigan: -17.5 (-114) | Nebraska: +17.5 (-106) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Michigan vs Nebraska Betting Trends

Michigan has no wins against the spread this year.

Michigan has no wins ATS (0-4) as a 17.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Not one of Michigan's four games has hit the over in 2023.

Nebraska has posted two wins against the spread this season.

One Nebraska game (out of four) has gone over the point total this season.

Michigan vs Nebraska Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wolverines win (92%)

Michigan vs Nebraska Point Spread

Nebraska is listed as an underdog by 17.5 points (-106 odds), and Michigan, the favorite, is -114 to cover.

Michigan vs Nebraska Over/Under

An over/under of 39.5 has been set for Michigan-Nebraska on September 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Michigan vs Nebraska Moneyline

Michigan is a -1400 favorite on the moneyline, while Nebraska is a +800 underdog.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Michigan 31.8 61 5.8 1 52.0 1 4 Nebraska 21.8 107 18.5 32 46.5 3 4

