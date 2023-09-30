Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

In college football action on Saturday, the Tennessee Volunteers face the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Tennessee: (-490) | South Carolina: (+365)

Tennessee: (-490) | South Carolina: (+365) Spread: Tennessee: -11.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +11.5 (-105)

Tennessee: -11.5 (-115) | South Carolina: +11.5 (-105) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Tennessee vs South Carolina Betting Trends

Tennessee has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Tennessee has covered every time (2-0) as an 11.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Tennessee has had one game (of three) hit the over this year.

South Carolina is 3-1-0 against the spread this year.

South Carolina has covered every time (1-0) as an 11.5-point or greater underdog this year.

Two South Carolina games (of four) have hit the over this year.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Volunteers win (90.2%)

Tennessee vs South Carolina Point Spread

South Carolina is listed as an underdog by 11.5 points (-105 odds), and Tennessee, the favorite, is -115 to cover.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Over/Under

A total of 60.5 points has been set for the Tennessee-South Carolina game on September 30, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Tennessee vs South Carolina Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tennessee-South Carolina, Tennessee is the favorite at -490, and South Carolina is +365.

Tennessee vs. South Carolina Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Tennessee 35 44 17.3 28 57.2 1 4 South Carolina 28.8 72 26.5 78 54.5 2 4

