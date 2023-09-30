Texas vs Kansas Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

NCAA football action on Saturday includes the Texas Longhorns playing the Kansas Jayhawks.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about NCAA football betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas vs Kansas Odds & Spread

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!

All college football odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Texas: (-800) | Kansas: (+530)

Texas: (-800) | Kansas: (+530) Spread: Texas: -16.5 (-105) | Kansas: +16.5 (-115)

Texas: -16.5 (-105) | Kansas: +16.5 (-115) Total: 60.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Texas vs Kansas Betting Trends

Texas has posted two wins against the spread this season.

Texas owns one win ATS (1-2) as a 16.5-point favorite or greater this season.

One of Texas' four games this season has gone over the point total.

Kansas has won twice against the spread this season.

This season, three of Kansas' four games have hit the over.

Texas vs Kansas Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Longhorns win (90%)

Texas vs Kansas Point Spread

Texas is favored by 16.5 points (-105 to cover) in this matchup. Kansas, the underdog, is -115.

Texas vs Kansas Over/Under

The over/under for Texas-Kansas on September 30 is 60.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Texas vs Kansas Moneyline

Texas is the favorite, -800 on the moneyline, while Kansas is a +530 underdog.

Texas vs. Kansas Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Texas 35.0 44 12.5 11 52.5 0 4 Kansas 37.8 30 22.8 58 57.8 2 4

Bet $5 on Longhorns vs. Jayhawks and Get $200 in Bonus Bets + $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket!

Check out even more in-depth Texas vs. Kansas analysis on FanDuel Research.