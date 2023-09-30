Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

On Saturday in college football, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish are playing the Duke Blue Devils.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

Notre Dame vs Duke Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Notre Dame: (-210) | Duke: (+172)

Notre Dame: (-210) | Duke: (+172) Spread: Notre Dame: -5.5 (-110) | Duke: +5.5 (-110)

Notre Dame: -5.5 (-110) | Duke: +5.5 (-110) Total: 52.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Notre Dame vs Duke Betting Trends

Notre Dame has four wins in five games against the spread this season.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, Notre Dame is 3-1 against the spread.

Notre Dame has played five games this year, and three of them have gone over the total.

Duke has covered the spread in every game this season.

Duke is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Duke has played two games (out of three) which finished over the total this year.

Notre Dame vs Duke Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Fighting Irish win (64.8%)

Notre Dame vs Duke Point Spread

Notre Dame is a 5.5-point favorite against Duke. Notre Dame is -110 to cover the spread, and Duke is -110.

Notre Dame vs Duke Over/Under

Notre Dame versus Duke, on September 30, has an over/under of 52.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Notre Dame vs Duke Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Duke-Notre Dame, Duke is the underdog at +172, and Notre Dame is -210.

Notre Dame vs. Duke Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Notre Dame 39.6 4 12.8 21 52.1 3 5 Duke 37.3 33 8.8 4 49.2 0 4

