West Virginia vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

The West Virginia Mountaineers (19-14) aim to stop a three-game road losing streak when they visit the Creighton Bluejays (16-17) on April 4, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

West Virginia vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

West Virginia vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: West Virginia win (61%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you wager on Saturday's West Virginia-Creighton spread (West Virginia -1.5) or total (136.5 points).

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West Virginia vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

West Virginia has compiled a 16-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Creighton has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 22 times.

West Virginia (9-10) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 1.5 points or more this season (47.4%) than Creighton (5-10) does as a 1.5+-point underdog (33.3%).

In home games, the Mountaineers own a better record against the spread (10-8-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (3-6-0).

This year, the Bluejays are 4-12-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). Away, they are 5-7-0 ATS (.417).

West Virginia vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

West Virginia has come away with 12 wins in the 17 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

The Mountaineers have a mark of 12-4 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -122 or better on the moneyline.

Creighton has put together a 4-11 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 26.7% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, the Bluejays have gone 4-10 (28.6%).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that West Virginia has a 55% chance of pulling out a win.

West Virginia vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

West Virginia outscores opponents by 4.5 points per game (scoring 69.6 per game to rank 316th in college basketball while allowing 65.1 per outing to rank 10th in college basketball) and has a +147 scoring differential overall.

Honor Huff paces West Virginia, putting up 16 points per game (221st in college basketball).

Creighton puts up 75.3 points per game (188th in college basketball) while allowing 74.8 per contest (210th in college basketball). It has a +16 scoring differential.

Creighton's leading scorer, Josh Dix, ranks 540th in college basketball, averaging 13.1 points per game.

The Mountaineers record 31.4 rebounds per game (215th in college basketball) while conceding 30.1 per outing to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 1.3 boards per game.

Chance Moore's 5.4 rebounds per game lead the Mountaineers and rank 453rd in college basketball action.

The 32.1 rebounds per game the Bluejays accumulate rank 170th in the nation. Their opponents collect 33.

Jasen Green paces the Bluejays with 6.2 rebounds per game (260th in college basketball).

West Virginia averages 94.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (241st in college basketball), and gives up 88.8 points per 100 possessions (43rd in college basketball).

The Bluejays average 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (183rd in college basketball), and give up 96.9 points per 100 possessions (224th in college basketball).

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