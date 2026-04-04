Heat vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 4

Heat vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Venue: Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center -- Miami, Florida Coverage: FDSSUN, MNMT, and WPLG

The Washington Wizards (17-59) are big, 18-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the Miami Heat (40-37) on Saturday, April 4, 2026 at Kaseya Center. The contest airs at 3 p.m. ET on FDSSUN, MNMT, and WPLG. The over/under is 247.5 for the matchup.

Heat vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -18 247.5 -2500 +1200

Heat vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Heat win (85.2%)

Heat vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Heat have put together a record of 44-32-1 against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 76 games this year, they have 32 wins against the spread.

This season, 44 of the Heat's games have gone over the point total out of 76 chances.

Wizards games this season have hit the over on 42 of 76 set point totals (55.3%).

Miami has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 22 times in 39 games when playing at home, and it has covered 22 times in 38 games when playing on the road.

The Heat have hit the over on the over/under in 22 of 39 home games (56.4%). They've done better in road games, going over the total in 22 of 38 matchups (57.9%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.474, 18-20-0 record) than away (.368, 14-24-0).

Both at home (21 of 38) and on the road (21 of 38), the Wizards' games have gone over (in terms of the over/under) 55.3% of the time.

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo is averaging 20.3 points, 10 boards and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. averages 15 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists, shooting 49.7% from the floor.

Kel'el Ware is averaging 10.9 points, 9 boards and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.8 steals and 1 block.

Andrew Wiggins averages 15.6 points, 5 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 47.6% from the floor and 41.1% from downtown, with 2 made treys per contest.

Davion Mitchell is averaging 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 16.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He is also sinking 48.2% of his shots from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 trey.

The Wizards get 10.2 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.5 rebounds and 4.6 assists.

The Wizards get 11.3 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He is making 51.6% of his shots from the floor.

Tre Johnson averages 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists. He is draining 42% of his shots from the floor and 36.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.9 treys per game.

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