Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction, Odds, & Betting Trends for College Football Week 5 Game

College football's Saturday schedule includes the Fresno State Bulldogs facing the Nevada Wolf Pack.

Fresno State vs Nevada Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Fresno State: (-3500) | Nevada: (+1280)

Spread: Fresno State: -25.5 (-115) | Nevada: +25.5 (-105)

Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Fresno State vs Nevada Betting Trends

Fresno State's record against the spread is 3-0-0.

Fresno State is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 25.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Two of Fresno State's three games have hit the over.

Nevada has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Nevada has one win ATS (1-1) as a 25.5-point underdog or more this year.

One of Nevada's three games has hit the over.

Fresno State vs Nevada Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulldogs win (97%)

Fresno State vs Nevada Point Spread

Nevada is an underdog by 25.5 points against Fresno State. Nevada is -105 to cover the spread, and Fresno State is -115.

Fresno State vs Nevada Over/Under

Fresno State versus Nevada, on September 30, has an over/under of 50.5, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Fresno State vs Nevada Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nevada-Fresno State, Nevada is the underdog at +1280, and Fresno State is -3500.

Fresno State vs. Nevada Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Fresno State 38.8 24 19 40 47.5 2 4 Nevada 17 123 41.3 127 60.5 3 4

