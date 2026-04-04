Orioles vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Pittsburgh Pirates taking on the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pirates vs Orioles Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (4-3) vs. Baltimore Orioles (3-4)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT+ and MASN

Pirates vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | BAL: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | BAL: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155)

PIT: +1.5 (-188) | BAL: -1.5 (+155) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Pirates vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carmen Mlodzinski (Pirates) - 0-0, 4.15 ERA vs Shane Baz (Orioles) - 0-0, 6.75 ERA

The Pirates will give the ball to Carmen Mlodzinski and the Orioles will counter with Shane Baz. Mlodzinski helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Mlodzinski's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Baz has started just one game with a set spread, which the Orioles covered. The Orioles have always been the moneyline underdog when Baz starts this season.

Pirates vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (60.8%)

Pirates vs Orioles Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the favorite, -112 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -104 underdog on the road.

Pirates vs Orioles Spread

The Orioles are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Orioles are +155 to cover, while the Pirates are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Orioles Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Pirates-Orioles contest on April 4, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Bet on Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Pirates vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Pirates have won in each of the two games they have played as odds-on favorites this season.

Pittsburgh has been listed as a favorite of -112 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The Pirates and their opponents have hit the over in four of their seven games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In seven games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 4-3-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have been the moneyline underdog just one other time so far this season, a game they lost.

Baltimore has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Orioles have combined with opponents to go over the total four times this season for a 4-3-0 record against the over/under.

The Orioles have covered just 28.6% of their games this season, going 2-5-0 against the spread.

Pirates Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Pittsburgh with an OBP of .481 this season while batting .381 with five walks and four runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .667.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 14th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe leads Pittsburgh in total hits (seven) this season while batting .333 with five extra-base hits. He's slugging .857 with an on-base percentage of .462.

He is 30th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in MLB.

Oneil Cruz is batting .296 with a .630 slugging percentage and seven RBI this year.

Cruz brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three home runs, a walk and seven RBIs.

Nick Gonzales leads Pittsburgh with a slugging percentage of .407, fueled by two extra-base hits.

Gonzales has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .304 with a double, a walk and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has accumulated seven hits, a team-high for the Orioles. He's batting .233 and slugging .500 with an on-base percentage of .303.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 96th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 50th in slugging percentage.

Taylor Ward's .424 on-base percentage and .444 slugging percentage both pace his team. He has a batting average of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 30th, his on-base percentage is 24th, and he is 70th in slugging.

Adley Rutschman has four doubles and four walks while batting .294.

Dylan Beavers is hitting .333 with a double and a home run.

Pirates vs Orioles Head to Head

4/3/2026: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/11/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/10/2025: 2-1 BAL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 BAL (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/9/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/7/2024: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/6/2024: 5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

5-4 PIT (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/5/2024: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/14/2023: 4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/13/2023: 2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

2-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/12/2023: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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