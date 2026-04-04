Athletics vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 4

Odds updated as of 3:19 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Athletics facing the Houston Astros.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game.

Athletics vs Astros Game Info

Athletics (2-5) vs. Houston Astros (5-3)

Date: Saturday, April 4, 2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SCHN

Athletics vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: OAK: (-108) | HOU: (-108)

OAK: (-108) | HOU: (-108) Spread: OAK: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140)

OAK: +1.5 (-170) | HOU: -1.5 (+140) Total: 10 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Athletics vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Morales (Athletics) - 0-1, 10.38 ERA vs Tatsuya Imai (Astros) - 0-0, 13.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Luis Morales (0-1) for the Athletics and Tatsuya Imai for the Astros. Morales and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Morales has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. Imai has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros covered. The Astros have not been a moneyline underdog when Imai starts this season.

Athletics vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Athletics win (53%)

Athletics vs Astros Moneyline

The Athletics vs Astros moneyline has the Athletics as a -108 favorite, while the Astros are a -108 underdog on the road.

Athletics vs Astros Spread

Athletics vs Astros Over/Under

A combined run total of 10 has been set for Athletics-Astros on April 4, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

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Athletics vs Astros Betting Trends

The Athletics have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the favorite to win.

The Athletics have been named as a favorite of -108 or more just one time this season and came away with a victory in that game.

The Athletics and their opponents have hit the over in two of their seven games with a total this season.

The Athletics are 4-3-0 against the spread in their seven games that had a posted line this season.

The Astros have been listed as the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and they won both games.

The Astros have played as a moneyline underdog of -108 or longer in just two games this season, which they won both.

The Astros have played in eight games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total six times (6-2-0).

The Astros have put together a 5-3-0 record ATS this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Shea Langeliers leads Sacramento in OBP (.400), slugging percentage (.889) and total hits (nine) this season. He has a .333 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is fourth in slugging.

Max Muncy is batting .269 with three doubles, two home runs and a walk, while slugging .615 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 71st in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging in the major leagues.

Lawrence Butler is batting .235 with a .412 slugging percentage and four RBI this year.

Jacob Wilson has no home runs, but three RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Wilson has hit safely in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with three doubles and three RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 10 hits with a .529 on-base percentage and an .880 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .400.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, his batting average ranks eighth, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is fifth in slugging.

Jose Altuve has a double, two home runs and nine walks while hitting .333. He's slugging .625 with an on-base percentage of .515.

Including all qualifying players, he is 30th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Carlos Correa has a double, a home run and three walks while hitting .276.

Christian Walker is hitting .296 with five doubles and three walks.

Athletics vs Astros Head to Head

4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/26/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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