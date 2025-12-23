NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 17

The NFL lineup in Week 17, which includes the Jacksonville Jaguars taking on the Indianapolis Colts, is not one to miss.

With Week 17 in the NFL upon us, stay on top of the most current betting odds with our preview below.

Commanders vs. Cowboys

George Pickens and the Dallas Cowboys (6-8-1) play the Washington Commanders (4-11) on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET, at Northwest Stadium.

Game Preview: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders Projected Favorite: Cowboys (58.51% win probability)

Cowboys (58.51% win probability) Spread: Dallas (-7)

Dallas (-7) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

50.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: Netflix

Vikings vs. Lions

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (8-7) will get a stiff test when they square off against the Minnesota Vikings (7-8), who have the league's third-best pass D, on Thursday, Dec. 25 at 4:30 p.m. ET. Goff ranks third-best in the league in passing yards.

Game Preview: Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Lions (68.21% win probability)

Lions (68.21% win probability) Spread: Detroit (-5.5)

Detroit (-5.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: Netflix

Chiefs vs. Broncos

One of the best pass-catchers in football will be featured when Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (6-9) host the Denver Broncos (12-3) on Thursday, December 25, 2025.

Game Preview: Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs Projected Favorite: Broncos (76.36% win probability)

Broncos (76.36% win probability) Spread: Denver (-12.5)

Denver (-12.5) Total: 36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

36.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Chargers vs. Texans

Star pass-catcher Nico Collins will lead the Houston Texans (10-5) into their matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers (11-4) at SoFi Stadium on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers Projected Favorite: Chargers (58.42% win probability)

Chargers (58.42% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-1.5)

Los Angeles (-1.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

39.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106) Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

4:30 p.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

Packers vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers (9-5-1), who lost to the Bears in their previous tilt, host the Baltimore Ravens (7-8) at Lambeau Field on Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET. The Ravens lost to the Patriots in their last game.

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers

Baltimore Ravens at Green Bay Packers Projected Favorite: Packers (61.54% win probability)

Packers (61.54% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-2.5)

Green Bay (-2.5) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

40.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Channel: Peacock

