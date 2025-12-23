Patriots vs Jets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the New England Patriots facing the New York Jets.

Patriots vs Jets Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Patriots win (72.6%)

Patriots vs Jets Point Spread

The Patriots are 12.5-point favorites against the Jets. The Patriots are -115 to cover the spread, while the Jets are -105 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Patriots vs Jets Over/Under

The Patriots-Jets matchup on Dec. 28 has been given an over/under of 42.5 points. The over is -114 and the under is -106.

Patriots vs Jets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Jets-Patriots, New York is the underdog at +730, and New England is -1149 playing on the road.

Patriots vs Jets Betting Trends

New England is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have covered every time (1-0) as a 12.5-point favorite or greater this year.

There have been nine Patriots games (out of 15) that went over the total this year.

The Jets have seven wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

As a 12.5-point underdog or more, New York has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

Out of 15 Jets games so far this season, nine have gone over the total.

Patriots vs Jets Odds & Spread

