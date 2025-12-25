Rams vs Falcons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Monday Night Football
The NFL's Monday slate includes the Los Angeles Rams taking on the Atlanta Falcons.
All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Rams vs Falcons Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Rams win (74.3%)
Rams vs Falcons Point Spread
The Rams are 8.5-point favorites against the Falcons. The Rams are -104 to cover the spread, while the Falcons are -118 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.
Rams vs Falcons Over/Under
The Rams-Falcons game on Dec. 29 has been given an over/under of 49.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.
Rams vs Falcons Moneyline
Atlanta is a +350 underdog on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -450 favorite at home.
Rams vs Falcons Betting Trends
- Los Angeles has covered the spread 11 times in 15 games.
- The Rams have two wins ATS (2-1) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- The Rams have seen eight of their 15 games hit the over.
- The Falcons' record against the spread is 8-7-0.
- Out of 15 Falcons games so far this season, seven have hit the over.
Check out even more in-depth Rams vs. Falcons analysis on FanDuel Research.
Rams vs Falcons Odds & Spread
- All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: LAR: (-450) | ATL: (+350)
- Spread: LAR: -8.5 (-104) | ATL: +8.5 (-118)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!