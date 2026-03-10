FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-10)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-255)Blue Jackets (+205)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (78.9%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

  • The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -128 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +104.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

  • An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Blue Jackets on March 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +205 underdog on the road.

