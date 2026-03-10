Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-10)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-255) Blue Jackets (+205) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (78.9%)

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line

The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -128 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +104.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Blue Jackets on March 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +205 underdog on the road.

