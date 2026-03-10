NHL
Lightning vs Blue Jackets NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The Tampa Bay Lightning versus the Columbus Blue Jackets is on the NHL schedule for Tuesday.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (39-19-4) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (32-21-10)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-255)
|Blue Jackets (+205)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (78.9%)
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Puck Line
- The Blue Jackets are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blue Jackets are -128 to cover the spread, and the Lightning are +104.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Blue Jackets on March 10, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Lightning vs Blue Jackets Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -255 favorite on the moneyline, while Columbus is a +205 underdog on the road.