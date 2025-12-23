Cowboys vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Thursday Night Football

The Dallas Cowboys are among the NFL teams playing on Thursday, versus the Washington Commanders.

Cowboys vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Cowboys vs Commanders Point Spread

The Cowboys are 6.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Cowboys are -118 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -104 to cover as a 6.5-point underdog.

Cowboys vs Commanders Over/Under

The over/under for the Cowboys versus Commanders matchup on Dec. 25 has been set at 50.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

Cowboys vs Commanders Moneyline

Washington is a +280 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -350 favorite at home.

Cowboys vs Commanders Betting Trends

Against the spread, Dallas is 7-8-0 this year.

The Cowboys have played 15 games this year and 11 of them have gone over the total.

The Commanders have five wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

Washington is winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs this season.

The Commanders have seen eight of their 15 games hit the over.

Cowboys vs Commanders Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DAL: (-350) | WAS: (+280)

DAL: (-350) | WAS: (+280) Spread: DAL: -6.5 (-118) | WAS: +6.5 (-104)

DAL: -6.5 (-118) | WAS: +6.5 (-104) Total: 50.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

