FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info

  • Dallas Stars (39-14-10) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-21-14)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Golden Knights Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Stars (-150)Golden Knights (+125)5.5Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)

Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line

  • The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Golden Knights are -205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +164.

Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under

  • The over/under for Stars-Golden Knights on March 10 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Golden Knights, Dallas is the favorite at -150, and Vegas is +125 playing on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup