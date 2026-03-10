NHL
Stars vs Golden Knights NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
On Tuesday in the NHL, the Dallas Stars are up against the Vegas Golden Knights.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.
Stars vs Golden Knights Game Info
- Dallas Stars (39-14-10) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (29-21-14)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center -- Dallas, Texas
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Golden Knights Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-150)
|Golden Knights (+125)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Golden Knights Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (54.5%)
Stars vs Golden Knights Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Stars. The Golden Knights are -205 to cover the spread, and the Stars are +164.
Stars vs Golden Knights Over/Under
- The over/under for Stars-Golden Knights on March 10 is 5.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Stars vs Golden Knights Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Stars-Golden Knights, Dallas is the favorite at -150, and Vegas is +125 playing on the road.