Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Cincinnati Bengals versus the Arizona Cardinals is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Bengals vs Cardinals Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bengals win (63.8%)

Bengals vs Cardinals Point Spread

The Bengals are 7-point favorites against the Cardinals. The Bengals are -110 to cover the spread, while the Cardinals are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Bengals vs Cardinals Over/Under

A combined point total of 53.5 has been set for Bengals-Cardinals on Dec. 28, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Bengals vs Cardinals Moneyline

Arizona is a +295 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -370 favorite on the road.

Bengals vs Cardinals Betting Trends

Against the spread, Cincinnati is 7-8-0 this year.

This year, nine of the Bengals' 15 games have hit the over.

The Cardinals' record against the spread is 6-9-0.

As a 7-point underdog or greater, Arizona has two wins ATS (2-3).

Out of 15 Cardinals games so far this year, nine have hit the over.

