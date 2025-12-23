Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.

Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Seahawks win (69.2%)

Seahawks vs Panthers Point Spread

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Seahawks are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Panthers Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Seahawks-Panthers on Dec. 28, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Seahawks vs Panthers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +290 underdog despite being at home.

Seahawks vs Panthers Betting Trends

Seattle is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.

This season, nine of the Seahawks' 15 games have hit the over.

The Panthers are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.

Carolina has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been seven Panthers games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

