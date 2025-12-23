FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Data Skrive

Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday slate in the NFL includes a matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers.

All the information you need is below, in order to make a smart wager on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seahawks vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Seahawks win (69.2%)

Seahawks vs Panthers Point Spread

The Seahawks are 7.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Seahawks are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Seahawks vs Panthers Over/Under

A combined point total of 42.5 has been set for Seahawks-Panthers on Dec. 28, with the over at -112 and the under at -108.

Seahawks vs Panthers Moneyline

Seattle is the favorite, -360 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a +290 underdog despite being at home.

Seahawks vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Seattle is 10-5-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Seahawks have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point favorite or more this year.
  • This season, nine of the Seahawks' 15 games have hit the over.
  • The Panthers are 9-6-0 against the spread this season.
  • Carolina has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • There have been seven Panthers games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Seahawks vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Seahawks vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: SEA: (-360) | CAR: (+290)
  • Spread: SEA: -7.5 (-104) | CAR: +7.5 (-118)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

