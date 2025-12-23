Chargers vs Texans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Saturday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Houston Texans.

Chargers vs Texans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Chargers vs Texans Point Spread

The Chargers are 1.5-point favorites against the Texans. The Chargers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Texans are -105 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Chargers vs Texans Over/Under

Chargers versus Texans on Dec. 27 has an over/under of 39.5 points, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Chargers vs Texans Moneyline

The Chargers vs Texans moneyline has the Chargers as a -132 favorite, while the Texans are a +112 underdog on the road.

Chargers vs Texans Betting Trends

Los Angeles' record against the spread is 8-6-1.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Chargers are 4-6-1.

The Chargers have seen seven of their 15 games go over the point total.

The Texans have covered the spread eight times in 15 games.

Houston is 3-3 as 1.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

This year, five of the Texans' 15 games have hit the over.

Chargers vs Texans Odds & Spread

