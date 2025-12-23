Steelers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.

Steelers vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Steelers win (51.5%)

Steelers vs Browns Point Spread

The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Steelers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -108 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Steelers vs Browns Over/Under

The over/under for the Steelers versus Browns matchup on Dec. 28 has been set at 33.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Steelers vs Browns Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Steelers vs. Browns reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-184) and Cleveland as the underdog (+154) despite being the home team.

Steelers vs Browns Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has eight wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Steelers are 3-2.

There have been nine Steelers games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.

The Browns have six wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Cleveland is 5-7.

This season, eight of the Browns' 15 games have hit the over.

Steelers vs Browns Odds & Spread

