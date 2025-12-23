Steelers vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17
The Sunday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns.
Steelers vs Browns Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Steelers win (51.5%)
Steelers vs Browns Point Spread
The Steelers are 3.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Steelers are -112 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -108 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Steelers vs Browns Over/Under
The over/under for the Steelers versus Browns matchup on Dec. 28 has been set at 33.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.
Steelers vs Browns Moneyline
The moneyline numbers for Steelers vs. Browns reveal Pittsburgh as the favorite (-184) and Cleveland as the underdog (+154) despite being the home team.
Steelers vs Browns Betting Trends
- Pittsburgh has eight wins in 15 games against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Steelers are 3-2.
- There have been nine Steelers games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.
- The Browns have six wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.
- Against the spread as 3.5-point underdogs or greater, Cleveland is 5-7.
- This season, eight of the Browns' 15 games have hit the over.
Steelers vs Browns Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: PIT: (-184) | CLE: (+154)
- Spread: PIT: -3.5 (-112) | CLE: +3.5 (-108)
- Total: 33.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
