Panthers vs Red Wings NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The Florida Panthers will take on the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Panthers vs Red Wings Game Info

Florida Panthers (31-29-3) vs. Detroit Red Wings (36-21-7)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena -- Sunrise, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Panthers vs Red Wings Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Panthers (-137) Red Wings (+114) 5.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Panthers vs Red Wings Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Wings win (52.8%)

Panthers vs Red Wings Puck Line

The Panthers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Panthers are +172 to cover the spread, with the Red Wings being -215.

Panthers vs Red Wings Over/Under

The over/under for the Panthers versus Red Wings game on March 10 has been set at 5.5, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Panthers vs Red Wings Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Red Wings-Panthers, Detroit is the underdog at +114, and Florida is -137 playing at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!