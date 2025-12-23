Bills vs Eagles Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Bills vs Eagles Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (59.7%)

Bills vs Eagles Point Spread

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites against the Eagles. The Bills are -104 to cover the spread, while the Eagles are -118 to cover as a 1.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Eagles Over/Under

The over/under for the Bills versus Eagles game on Dec. 28 has been set at 43.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bills vs Eagles Moneyline

Philadelphia is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a -110 favorite at home.

Bills vs Eagles Betting Trends

Buffalo has seven wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

Against the spread as 1.5-point favorites or more, the Bills are 5-8.

The Bills have played 15 games this season and eight of them have hit the over.

The Eagles have nine wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

Philadelphia has yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 1.5-point underdog or more this year.

This year, six of the Eagles' 15 games have hit the over.

