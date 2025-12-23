Packers vs Ravens Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

On Saturday in the NFL, the Green Bay Packers are up against the Baltimore Ravens.

Packers vs Ravens Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Packers vs Ravens Point Spread

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites against the Ravens. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Ravens are -115 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Ravens Over/Under

An over/under of 40.5 has been set for Packers-Ravens on Dec. 27, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Packers vs Ravens Moneyline

Baltimore is the underdog, +114 on the moneyline, while Green Bay is a -134 favorite at home.

Packers vs Ravens Betting Trends

Green Bay is 6-9-0 against the spread this year.

The Packers have an ATS record of 4-6 as 2.5-point favorites or more.

Out of 15 Packers games so far this season, eight have gone over the total.

The Ravens have five wins in 15 contests against the spread this year.

Baltimore is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season.

There have been nine Ravens games (out of 15) that hit the over this year.

Packers vs Ravens Odds & Spread

Moneyline: GB: (-134) | BAL: (+114)

GB: (-134) | BAL: (+114) Spread: GB: -2.5 (-105) | BAL: +2.5 (-115)

GB: -2.5 (-105) | BAL: +2.5 (-115) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

