NHL
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Montreal Canadiens playing the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Game Info
- Montreal Canadiens (34-18-10) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-26-11)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Canadiens (-176)
|Maple Leafs (+146)
|6.5
|Canadiens (-1.5)
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Canadiens win (60.5%)
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Puck Line
- The Canadiens are 1.5-goal favorites against the Maple Leafs. The Canadiens are +142 to cover the spread, and the Maple Leafs are -178.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Canadiens-Maple Leafs on March 10, with the over being -104 and the under -118.
Canadiens vs Maple Leafs Moneyline
- Toronto is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Montreal is a -176 favorite at home.