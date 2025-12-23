Lions vs Vikings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Thursday Night Football

The Thursday schedule in the NFL includes a matchup between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings.

Lions vs Vikings Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Lions vs Vikings Point Spread

The Lions are 5.5-point favorites against the Vikings. The Lions are -118 to cover the spread, while the Vikings are -104 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Lions vs Vikings Over/Under

The over/under for the Lions versus Vikings matchup on Dec. 25 has been set at 44.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Lions vs Vikings Moneyline

Minnesota is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -275 favorite at home.

Lions vs Vikings Betting Trends

Detroit's record against the spread is 7-8-0.

As 5.5-point favorites or more, the Lions are 5-3 against the spread.

The Lions have seen 10 of their 15 games hit the over.

The Vikings' record against the spread is 7-8-0.

As a 5.5-point underdog or greater, Minnesota has one win ATS (1-2) this year.

There have been eight Vikings games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

Lions vs Vikings Odds & Spread

Moneyline: DET: (-275) | MIN: (+225)

DET: (-275) | MIN: (+225) Spread: DET: -5.5 (-118) | MIN: +5.5 (-104)

DET: -5.5 (-118) | MIN: +5.5 (-104) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

