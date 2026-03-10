NHL
Islanders vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10
The New York Islanders will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Islanders vs Blues Game Info
- New York Islanders (36-23-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-9)
- Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: TNT
Islanders vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-118)
|Blues (-102)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)
Islanders vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -260 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.
Islanders vs Blues Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Blues on March 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.
Islanders vs Blues Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blues, New York is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -102 playing at home.