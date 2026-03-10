Islanders vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

The New York Islanders will take on the St. Louis Blues in NHL action on Tuesday.

Islanders vs Blues Game Info

New York Islanders (36-23-5) vs. St. Louis Blues (25-29-9)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: TNT

Islanders vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-118) Blues (-102) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Islanders win (55.6%)

Islanders vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Blues are -260 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +205.

Islanders vs Blues Over/Under

A combined goal total of 5.5 has been set for Islanders-Blues on March 10, with the over at -110 and the under at -110.

Islanders vs Blues Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Islanders-Blues, New York is the favorite at -118, and St. Louis is -102 playing at home.

