Buccaneers vs Dolphins Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Miami Dolphins in NFL action on Sunday.

Buccaneers vs Dolphins Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Buccaneers win (54.4%)

Buccaneers vs Dolphins Point Spread

The Buccaneers are 5.5-point favorites against the Dolphins. The Buccaneers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Dolphins are -115 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Buccaneers vs Dolphins Over/Under

Buccaneers versus Dolphins on Dec. 28 has an over/under of 45.5 points, with the over -110 and the under -110.

Buccaneers vs Dolphins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Dolphins-Buccaneers, Miami is the underdog at +200, and Tampa Bay is -245 playing on the road.

Buccaneers vs Dolphins Betting Trends

Tampa Bay has covered the spread five times in 15 games.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-3) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites this season.

This season, eight of the Buccaneers' 15 games have hit the over.

Against the spread, the Dolphins are 7-8-0 this year.

Miami is 3-1 as 5.5-point or bigger underdogs in 2025.

This season, nine of the Dolphins' 15 games have gone over the point total.

