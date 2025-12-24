49ers vs Bears Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

In NFL action on Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers play the Chicago Bears.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NFL betting odds.

49ers vs Bears Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: 49ers win (57.1%)

49ers vs Bears Point Spread

The 49ers are 3-point favorites against the Bears. The 49ers are -115 to cover the spread, while the Bears are -105 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

49ers vs Bears Over/Under

A total of 51.5 points has been set for the 49ers-Bears game on Dec. 28, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

49ers vs Bears Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for 49ers-Bears, San Francisco is the favorite at -168, and Chicago is +142 playing on the road.

49ers vs Bears Betting Trends

San Francisco's record against the spread is 10-5-0.

The 49ers have an ATS record of 6-1 as 3-point favorites or greater.

The 49ers have seen nine of their 15 games go over the point total.

The Bears have 10 wins in 15 contests against the spread this season.

Chicago has won twice ATS (2-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.

Out of 15 Bears games so far this year, seven have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth 49ers vs. Bears analysis on FanDuel Research.

49ers vs Bears Odds & Spread

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: SF: (-168) | CHI: (+142)

SF: (-168) | CHI: (+142) Spread: SF: -3 (-115) | CHI: +3 (-105)

SF: -3 (-115) | CHI: +3 (-105) Total: 51.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!