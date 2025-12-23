Broncos vs Chiefs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17 Thursday Night Football

The Denver Broncos will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in NFL action on Thursday.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Broncos vs Chiefs Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction:

Broncos vs Chiefs Point Spread

The Broncos are 12.5-point favorites against the Chiefs. The Broncos are -115 to cover the spread, while the Chiefs are -105 to cover as a 12.5-point underdog.

Broncos vs Chiefs Over/Under

The over/under for Broncos-Chiefs on Dec. 25 is 36.5. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Broncos vs Chiefs Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +570 on the moneyline, while Denver is a -820 favorite despite being on the road.

Broncos vs Chiefs Betting Trends

Denver's record against the spread is 6-8-1.

The Broncos have seen seven of their 15 games go over the point total.

The Chiefs' record against the spread is 5-10-0.

There have been four Chiefs games (out of 15) that went over the total this year.

Broncos vs Chiefs Odds & Spread

