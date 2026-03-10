FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Data Skrive

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (40-17-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-14)
  • Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-220)Penguins (+180)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (50.6%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

  • The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Penguins are -148 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +120.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

  • Hurricanes versus Penguins on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

  • Pittsburgh is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -220 favorite at home.

