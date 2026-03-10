Hurricanes vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 10

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (40-17-6) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (32-17-14)

Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2026

Tuesday, March 10, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-220) Penguins (+180) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (50.6%)

Hurricanes vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Hurricanes. The Penguins are -148 to cover the spread, and the Hurricanes are +120.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Over/Under

Hurricanes versus Penguins on March 10 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +108 and the under -132.

Hurricanes vs Penguins Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, +180 on the moneyline, while Carolina is a -220 favorite at home.

