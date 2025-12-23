FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NFL

Saints vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New Orleans Saints taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding today's NFL betting odds.

Saints vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Saints win (65.8%)

Saints vs Titans Point Spread

The Saints are 3-point favorites against the Titans. The Saints are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Saints vs Titans Over/Under

A combined point total of 38.5 has been set for Saints-Titans on Dec. 28, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Saints vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Titans, New Orleans is the favorite at -156, and Tennessee is +132 playing at home.

Saints vs Titans Betting Trends

  • New Orleans' record against the spread is 7-8-0.
  • The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
  • Out of 15 Saints games so far this year, four have gone over the total.
  • The Titans' record against the spread is 7-8-0.
  • Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee is 7-8.
  • There have been nine Titans games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

Check out even more in-depth Saints vs. Titans analysis on FanDuel Research.

Saints vs Titans Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: NO: (-156) | TEN: (+132)
  • Spread: NO: -3 (-104) | TEN: +3 (-118)
  • Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

