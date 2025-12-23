Saints vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 17

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the New Orleans Saints taking on the Tennessee Titans.

Saints vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Saints win (65.8%)

Saints vs Titans Point Spread

The Saints are 3-point favorites against the Titans. The Saints are -104 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -118 to cover as a 3-point underdog.

Saints vs Titans Over/Under

A combined point total of 38.5 has been set for Saints-Titans on Dec. 28, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Saints vs Titans Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Saints-Titans, New Orleans is the favorite at -156, and Tennessee is +132 playing at home.

Saints vs Titans Betting Trends

New Orleans' record against the spread is 7-8-0.

The Saints are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.

Out of 15 Saints games so far this year, four have gone over the total.

The Titans' record against the spread is 7-8-0.

Against the spread as 3-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee is 7-8.

There have been nine Titans games (out of 15) that hit the over this season.

Saints vs Titans Odds & Spread

