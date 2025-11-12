NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11
The outings in a Week 11 NFL schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Seattle Seahawks playing the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
To pick up an edge ahead of Week 11 in the NFL, read our betting preview below.
Patriots vs. Jets
Star quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (8-2) play the New York Jets (2-7) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.
- Game Preview: New York Jets at New England Patriots
- Projected Favorite: Patriots (85.38% win probability)
- Spread: New England (-12.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
- Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
Dolphins vs. Commanders
Against the Washington Commanders (3-7), who sport the 31st-ranked pass defense this season, Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) shouldn't have any trouble through the air when the two teams come together on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Waddle has been one of the NFL's top receivers this season, ranking 10th-best in the league in receiving yards.
- Game Preview: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins
- Projected Favorite: Dolphins (54.62% win probability)
- Spread: Miami (-2.5)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- Channel: NFL Network
Falcons vs. Panthers
A pair of excellent running backs will be on show when Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) host Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.
- Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons
- Projected Favorite: Falcons (58.50% win probability)
- Spread: Atlanta (-3.5)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Giants vs. Packers
The Green Bay Packers (5-3-1), who were taken down by the Eagles in their previous game, visit the New York Giants (2-8) at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants took the L against the Bears in their last game.
- Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants
- Projected Favorite: Packers (76.59% win probability)
- Spread: Green Bay (-7)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Titans vs. Texans
At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans (4-5) take on the Tennessee Titans (1-8).
- Game Preview: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans
- Projected Favorite: Texans (79.76% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-7)
- Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Vikings vs. Bears
The Chicago Bears (6-3) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings
- Projected Favorite: Bears (54.74% win probability)
- Spread: Minnesota (-3)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Bills vs. Buccaneers
On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, two of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) host pass-catcher Emeka Egbuka and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3).
- Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills
- Projected Favorite: Bills (73.54% win probability)
- Spread: Buffalo (-5.5)
- Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Steelers vs. Bengals
The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) and their league-worst pass defense might have a hard time slowing down the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) and Ja'Marr Chase, one of the league's top receivers, when the Bengals visit the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.
- Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Projected Favorite: Steelers (64.65% win probability)
- Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)
- Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Jaguars vs. Chargers
Against the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4), who own the 28th-ranked pass defense this season, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) shouldn't have any trouble through the air when the two teams meet on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Herbert has been one of the NFL's top passers this year, ranking second-best in the league in passing yards.
- Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars
- Projected Favorite: Chargers (63.90% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)
- Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Cardinals vs. 49ers
Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) will visit Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in football.
- Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals
- Projected Favorite: Cardinals (53.34% win probability)
- Spread: San Francisco (-2.5)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Rams vs. Seahawks
Two outstanding pass-catchers will be featured when Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) host Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.
- Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams
- Projected Favorite: Rams (65.97% win probability)
- Spread: Los Angeles (-3)
- Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Channel: FOX
Browns vs. Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) are in action on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET against the Cleveland Browns (2-7) at Huntington Bank Field.
- Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns
- Projected Favorite: Ravens (71.06% win probability)
- Spread: Baltimore (-8.5)
- Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Broncos vs. Chiefs
One of the top QBs in football will be on display when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) visit the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.
- Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos
- Projected Favorite: Broncos (51.87% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)
- Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
- Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
- Channel: CBS
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
