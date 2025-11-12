NFL Games This Week: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11

The outings in a Week 11 NFL schedule that shouldn't be missed include the Seattle Seahawks playing the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.

To pick up an edge ahead of Week 11 in the NFL, read our betting preview below.

Patriots vs. Jets

Star quarterback Drake Maye and the New England Patriots (8-2) play the New York Jets (2-7) on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. ET at Gillette Stadium.

Game Preview: New York Jets at New England Patriots

New York Jets at New England Patriots Projected Favorite: Patriots (85.38% win probability)

Patriots (85.38% win probability) Spread: New England (-12.5)

New England (-12.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

43.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Dolphins vs. Commanders

Against the Washington Commanders (3-7), who sport the 31st-ranked pass defense this season, Jaylen Waddle and the Miami Dolphins (3-7) shouldn't have any trouble through the air when the two teams come together on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 9:30 a.m. ET. Waddle has been one of the NFL's top receivers this season, ranking 10th-best in the league in receiving yards.

Game Preview: Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins

Washington Commanders vs. Miami Dolphins Projected Favorite: Dolphins (54.62% win probability)

Dolphins (54.62% win probability) Spread: Miami (-2.5)

Miami (-2.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118) Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

9:30 a.m. ET Channel: NFL Network

Falcons vs. Panthers

A pair of excellent running backs will be on show when Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons (3-6) host Rico Dowdle and the Carolina Panthers (5-5) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Game Preview: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Projected Favorite: Falcons (58.50% win probability)

Falcons (58.50% win probability) Spread: Atlanta (-3.5)

Atlanta (-3.5) Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

42.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Giants vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers (5-3-1), who were taken down by the Eagles in their previous game, visit the New York Giants (2-8) at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. The Giants took the L against the Bears in their last game.

Game Preview: Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Green Bay Packers at New York Giants Projected Favorite: Packers (76.59% win probability)

Packers (76.59% win probability) Spread: Green Bay (-7)

Green Bay (-7) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

43.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Titans vs. Texans

At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, the Houston Texans (4-5) take on the Tennessee Titans (1-8).

Game Preview: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans Projected Favorite: Texans (79.76% win probability)

Texans (79.76% win probability) Spread: Houston (-7)

Houston (-7) Total: 38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

38.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Vikings vs. Bears

The Chicago Bears (6-3) will visit the Minnesota Vikings (4-5) on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings Projected Favorite: Bears (54.74% win probability)

Bears (54.74% win probability) Spread: Minnesota (-3)

Minnesota (-3) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Bills vs. Buccaneers

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, two of the top offensive performers in football will be on display when quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (6-3) host pass-catcher Emeka Egbuka and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-3).

Game Preview: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Buffalo Bills Projected Favorite: Bills (73.54% win probability)

Bills (73.54% win probability) Spread: Buffalo (-5.5)

Buffalo (-5.5) Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Steelers vs. Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4) and their league-worst pass defense might have a hard time slowing down the Cincinnati Bengals (3-6) and Ja'Marr Chase, one of the league's top receivers, when the Bengals visit the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET.

Game Preview: Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers Projected Favorite: Steelers (64.65% win probability)

Steelers (64.65% win probability) Spread: Pittsburgh (-5.5)

Pittsburgh (-5.5) Total: 49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

49.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4), who own the 28th-ranked pass defense this season, Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) shouldn't have any trouble through the air when the two teams meet on Sunday, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. ET. Herbert has been one of the NFL's top passers this year, ranking second-best in the league in passing yards.

Game Preview: Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers at Jacksonville Jaguars Projected Favorite: Chargers (63.90% win probability)

Chargers (63.90% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-2.5)

Los Angeles (-2.5) Total: 43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

43.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Cardinals vs. 49ers

Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers (6-4) will visit Trey McBride and the Arizona Cardinals (3-6) on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET, in a matchup featuring two of the brightest stars in football.

Game Preview: San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals Projected Favorite: Cardinals (53.34% win probability)

Cardinals (53.34% win probability) Spread: San Francisco (-2.5)

San Francisco (-2.5) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

48.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Rams vs. Seahawks

Two outstanding pass-catchers will be featured when Puka Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams (7-2) host Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the Seattle Seahawks (7-2) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Game Preview: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams Projected Favorite: Rams (65.97% win probability)

Rams (65.97% win probability) Spread: Los Angeles (-3)

Los Angeles (-3) Total: 48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

48.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110) Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Channel: FOX

Browns vs. Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens (4-5) are in action on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET against the Cleveland Browns (2-7) at Huntington Bank Field.

Game Preview: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns Projected Favorite: Ravens (71.06% win probability)

Ravens (71.06% win probability) Spread: Baltimore (-8.5)

Baltimore (-8.5) Total: 39.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

39.5 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Broncos vs. Chiefs

One of the top QBs in football will be on display when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-4) visit the Denver Broncos (8-2) on Sunday, November 16, 2025.

Game Preview: Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos Projected Favorite: Broncos (51.87% win probability)

Broncos (51.87% win probability) Spread: Kansas City (-3.5)

Kansas City (-3.5) Total: 44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

44.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115) Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

4:25 p.m. ET Channel: CBS

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

