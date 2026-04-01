Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Bulls vs. Pacers Game Info

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: FDSIN, CHSN, and WTHR-13

The Chicago Bulls (29-46) are favored (-4) to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Indiana Pacers (17-58) at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 at United Center. The matchup airs on FDSIN, CHSN, and WTHR-13. The point total for the matchup is set at 247.5.

Bulls vs. Pacers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -4 247.5 -174 +146

Bulls vs. Pacers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (63.3%)

Bulls vs. Pacers Betting Trends

The Bulls have covered the spread 35 times this season (35-39-1).

The Pacers have 35 wins against the spread in 75 games this year.

This season, Bulls games have hit the over 37 times.

Pacers games this season have hit the over 38 times in 75 opportunities (50.7%).

Against the spread, Chicago has performed better when playing at home, covering 19 times in 38 home games, and 16 times in 37 road games.

The Bulls have eclipsed the over/under less consistently at home, hitting the over in 15 of 38 home matchups (39.5%). In away games, they have hit the over in 22 of 37 games (59.5%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.579, 22-16-0 record) than on the road (.351, 13-24-0).

In terms of the over/under, Pacers games have finished over more frequently at home (20 of 38, 52.6%) than away (18 of 37, 48.6%).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey averages 17.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 9.2 assists.

Matas Buzelis averages 16.4 points, 5.7 boards and 2 assists, shooting 46.5% from the field and 35.7% from downtown, with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Tre Jones averages 13.4 points, 3.1 boards and 5.5 assists, shooting 54.8% from the floor.

Collin Sexton averages 15.1 points, 2 rebounds and 3.3 assists, shooting 48.8% from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per contest.

Isaac Okoro is averaging 9.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

Pacers Leaders

Pascal Siakam averages 23.8 points, 6.7 boards and 3.8 assists. He is also sinking 48% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.

The Pacers receive 9.3 points per game from Jay Huff, plus 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Ben Sheppard's numbers on the season are 7 points, 3 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is sinking 43.4% of his shots from the field and 36.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.3 treys.

Micah Potter averages 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. He is making 51.3% of his shots from the floor and 43% from 3-point range, with 1.5 triples per contest.

Per game, Quenton Jackson provides the Pacers 8.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists, plus 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.

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