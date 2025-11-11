Ravens vs Browns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Baltimore Ravens taking on the Cleveland Browns.

Ravens vs Browns Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ravens win (71.1%)

Ravens vs Browns Point Spread

The Ravens are 8.5-point favorites against the Browns. The Ravens are -105 to cover the spread, while the Browns are -115 to cover as an 8.5-point underdog.

Ravens vs Browns Over/Under

The over/under for Ravens-Browns on Nov. 16 is 40.5. The over is -112, and the under is -108.

Ravens vs Browns Moneyline

Cleveland is the underdog, +360 on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -461 favorite despite being on the road.

Ravens vs Browns Betting Trends

Baltimore is 4-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Ravens have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as an 8.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Ravens have seen six of their nine games go over the point total.

Against the spread, the Browns are 3-6-0 this year.

Cleveland has no wins ATS (0-2) as an 8.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five Browns games (out of nine) that went over the total this year.

Ravens vs Browns Odds & Spread

Moneyline: BAL: (-461) | CLE: (+360)

BAL: (-461) | CLE: (+360) Spread: BAL: -8.5 (-105) | CLE: +8.5 (-115)

BAL: -8.5 (-105) | CLE: +8.5 (-115) Total: 40.5 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

