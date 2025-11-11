Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11
On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Carolina Panthers.
Falcons vs Panthers Prediction & Pick
All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (58.5%)
Falcons vs Panthers Point Spread
The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Falcons are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.
Falcons vs Panthers Over/Under
An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Falcons-Panthers on Nov. 16, with the over being -118 and the under -104.
Falcons vs Panthers Moneyline
The Falcons vs Panthers moneyline has Atlanta as a -186 favorite, while Carolina is a +156 underdog on the road.
Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends
- Atlanta has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.
- The Falcons don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- This season, three of the Falcons' nine games have hit the over.
- The Panthers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
- Carolina has an ATS record of 3-3 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
- The Panthers have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.
Falcons vs Panthers Odds & Spread
- Moneyline: ATL: (-186) | CAR: (+156)
- Spread: ATL: -3.5 (-104) | CAR: +3.5 (-118)
- Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
