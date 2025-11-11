FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Carolina Panthers.

Get the latest NFL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Falcons win (58.5%)

Falcons vs Panthers Point Spread

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Falcons are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Falcons-Panthers on Nov. 16, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Falcons vs Panthers Moneyline

The Falcons vs Panthers moneyline has Atlanta as a -186 favorite, while Carolina is a +156 underdog on the road.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends

  • Atlanta has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.
  • The Falcons don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, three of the Falcons' nine games have hit the over.
  • The Panthers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.
  • Carolina has an ATS record of 3-3 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.
  • The Panthers have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Falcons vs. Panthers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Falcons vs Panthers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ATL: (-186) | CAR: (+156)
  • Spread: ATL: -3.5 (-104) | CAR: +3.5 (-118)
  • Total: 42.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup