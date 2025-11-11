Falcons vs Panthers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

On Sunday in the NFL, the Atlanta Falcons are playing the Carolina Panthers.

Falcons vs Panthers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Falcons win (58.5%)

Falcons vs Panthers Point Spread

The Falcons are 3.5-point favorites against the Panthers. The Falcons are -104 to cover the spread, while the Panthers are -118 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Falcons vs Panthers Over/Under

An over/under of 42.5 has been set for Falcons-Panthers on Nov. 16, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Falcons vs Panthers Moneyline

The Falcons vs Panthers moneyline has Atlanta as a -186 favorite, while Carolina is a +156 underdog on the road.

Falcons vs Panthers Betting Trends

Atlanta has five wins in nine games against the spread this year.

The Falcons don't have a win ATS (0-2) as a 3.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, three of the Falcons' nine games have hit the over.

The Panthers are 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

Carolina has an ATS record of 3-3 as 3.5-point underdogs or greater.

The Panthers have seen five of their 10 games hit the over.

