Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The Kansas City Chiefs versus the Denver Broncos is on the NFL schedule for Sunday.

Chiefs vs Broncos Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Broncos win (51.9%)

Chiefs vs Broncos Point Spread

The Chiefs are 3.5-point favorites against the Broncos. The Chiefs are -115 to cover the spread, while the Broncos are -105 to cover as a 3.5-point underdog.

Chiefs vs Broncos Over/Under

The over/under for Chiefs-Broncos on Nov. 16 is 44.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Chiefs vs Broncos Moneyline

Denver is a +168 underdog on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a -200 favorite at home.

Chiefs vs Broncos Betting Trends

Kansas City's record against the spread is 5-4-0.

The Chiefs' ATS record as 3.5-point favorites or more is 3-1.

The Chiefs have played nine games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Broncos have covered the spread four times in 10 games.

Denver is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

Out of 10 Broncos games so far this year, three have hit the over.

