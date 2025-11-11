Packers vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Green Bay Packers taking on the New York Giants.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Packers vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Packers win (76.6%)

Packers vs Giants Point Spread

The Packers are 7.5-point favorites against the Giants. The Packers are -105 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -115 to cover as a 7.5-point underdog.

Packers vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Packers versus Giants game on Nov. 16 has been set at 43.5, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Packers vs Giants Moneyline

The Packers vs Giants moneyline has Green Bay as a -391 favorite, while New York is a +310 underdog at home.

Packers vs Giants Betting Trends

Against the spread, Green Bay is 3-6-0 this year.

The Packers have no wins ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

The Packers have played nine games this season and four of them have hit the over.

The Giants have five wins in 10 contests against the spread this season.

New York has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 7.5-point underdog or greater this season.

Out of 10 Giants games so far this season, five have hit the over.

All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

