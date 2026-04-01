Kings vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

Los Angeles Kings (29-26-18) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-31-11)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kings (-142) Blues (+118) 5.5 Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kings win (66.7%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

Kings versus Blues on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.

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