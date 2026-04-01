NHL
Kings vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1
The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Blues.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Kings vs Blues Game Info
- Los Angeles Kings (29-26-18) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-31-11)
- Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kings vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kings (-142)
|Blues (+118)
|5.5
|Kings (-1.5)
Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kings win (66.7%)
Kings vs Blues Puck Line
- The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.
Kings vs Blues Over/Under
- Kings versus Blues on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.
Kings vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.