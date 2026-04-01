FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Kings vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Kings vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

The Los Angeles Kings are among the NHL squads busy on Wednesday, up against the St. Louis Blues.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Kings vs Blues Game Info

  • Los Angeles Kings (29-26-18) vs. St. Louis Blues (31-31-11)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Kings vs Blues Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Kings (-142)Blues (+118)5.5Kings (-1.5)

Kings vs Blues Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Kings win (66.7%)

Kings vs Blues Puck Line

  • The Blues are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road versus the Kings. The Blues are -225 to cover the spread, and the Kings are +180.

Kings vs Blues Over/Under

  • Kings versus Blues on April 1 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -114 and the under -106.

Kings vs Blues Moneyline

  • St. Louis is the underdog, +118 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a -142 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup