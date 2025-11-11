Bills vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bills vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bills win (73.5%)

Bills vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bills-Buccaneers game on Nov. 16, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bills vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bills-Buccaneers, Buffalo is the favorite at -270, and Tampa Bay is +220 playing on the road.

Bills vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

Buffalo has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Bills have two wins ATS (2-4).

The Bills have seen four of their nine games hit the over.

The Buccaneers' record against the spread is 5-4-0.

Tampa Bay is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.

Out of nine Buccaneers games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Bills vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

