FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Bills vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Bills vs Buccaneers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL slate on Sunday includes the Buffalo Bills facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Bills vs Buccaneers Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Bills win (73.5%)

Bills vs Buccaneers Point Spread

The Bills are 5.5-point favorites against the Buccaneers. The Bills are -110 to cover the spread, while the Buccaneers are -110 to cover as a 5.5-point underdog.

Bills vs Buccaneers Over/Under

A total of 47.5 points has been set for the Bills-Buccaneers game on Nov. 16, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Bills vs Buccaneers Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Bills-Buccaneers, Buffalo is the favorite at -270, and Tampa Bay is +220 playing on the road.

Bills vs Buccaneers Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.
  • As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Bills have two wins ATS (2-4).
  • The Bills have seen four of their nine games hit the over.
  • The Buccaneers' record against the spread is 5-4-0.
  • Tampa Bay is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Out of nine Buccaneers games so far this season, five have hit the over.

Check out even more in-depth Bills vs. Buccaneers analysis on FanDuel Research.

Bills vs Buccaneers Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: BUF: (-270) | TB: (+220)
  • Spread: BUF: -5.5 (-110) | TB: +5.5 (-110)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup