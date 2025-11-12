Eagles vs Lions Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

The NFL's Sunday schedule includes the Philadelphia Eagles facing the Detroit Lions.

Eagles vs Lions Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Eagles win (60.1%)

Eagles vs Lions Point Spread

The Eagles are 2.5-point favorites against the Lions. The Eagles are -114 to cover the spread, while the Lions are -106 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Eagles vs Lions Over/Under

The Eagles-Lions matchup on Nov. 16 has been given an over/under of 46.5 points. The over is -118 and the under is -104.

Eagles vs Lions Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Eagles-Lions, Philadelphia is the favorite at -142, and Detroit is +120 playing on the road.

Eagles vs Lions Betting Trends

Philadelphia's record against the spread is 6-3-0.

As 2.5-point favorites or more, the Eagles are 4-3 against the spread.

Out of nine Eagles games so far this year, five have hit the over.

The Lions have beaten the spread six times in nine games.

Detroit has won once ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been five Lions games (out of nine) that hit the over this year.

