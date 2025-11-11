Texans vs Titans Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

In NFL action on Sunday, the Houston Texans take on the Tennessee Titans.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NFL moneyline insights you need to know.

Texans vs Titans Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texans win (79.8%)

Texans vs Titans Point Spread

The Texans are 7-point favorites against the Titans. The Texans are -110 to cover the spread, while the Titans are -110 to cover as a 7-point underdog.

Texans vs Titans Over/Under

A total of 38.5 points has been set for the Texans-Titans game on Nov. 16, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Texans vs Titans Moneyline

The Texans vs Titans moneyline has Houston as a -355 favorite, while Tennessee is a +285 underdog at home.

Texans vs Titans Betting Trends

Houston has four wins in nine games against the spread this year.

The Texans have yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 7-point favorite or greater this season.

This season, three of the Texans' nine games have hit the over.

The Titans have covered the spread three times in nine games.

As 7-point underdogs or more, Tennessee is 3-2 against the spread.

Out of nine Titans games so far this year, six have gone over the total.

