Orioles vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 1

Odds updated as of 12:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Baltimore Orioles playing the Texas Rangers.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Rangers Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (2-3) vs. Texas Rangers (4-1)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 12:35 p.m. ET

12:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and RSN

Orioles vs Rangers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-116) | TEX: (-102)

BAL: (-116) | TEX: (-102) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160)

BAL: +1.5 (-194) | TEX: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Orioles vs Rangers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Nathan Eovaldi (Rangers) - 0-1, 9.64 ERA

The Orioles will call on Trevor Rogers against the Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi. Rogers and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rogers' team won his only start as a favorite this season. Eovaldi has started just one game with a set spread, which the Rangers failed to cover. The Rangers were the moneyline underdog for one Eovaldi start this season -- they lost.

Orioles vs Rangers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rangers win (53.9%)

Orioles vs Rangers Moneyline

Baltimore is a -116 favorite on the moneyline, while Texas is a -102 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Rangers Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Orioles. The Rangers are +160 to cover, while the Orioles are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Orioles vs Rangers Over/Under

Orioles versus Rangers on April 1 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over +100 and the under set at -122.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Texas Rangers on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Rangers Betting Trends

The Orioles won in 31, or 49.2%, of the 63 contests they were named as odds-on favorites in the last year.

Last season Baltimore came away with a win 28 times in 56 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents hit the over in 65 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Rangers went 31-48 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (winning 39.2% of those games).

In games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer last year, Texas went 25-41 (37.9%).

The Rangers combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times last season for a 71-88-2 record against the over/under.

Orioles Player Leaders

Last season, Pete Alonso finished with 170 hits and a slugging percentage of .524.

Taylor Ward slashed .228/.317/.475 and finished with an OPS of .792.

Gunnar Henderson ended last season with an OBP of .349 while batting .274 with 62 walks and 85 runs scored.

Adley Rutschman slashed .220/.307/.366 and finished with an OPS of .673.

Rangers Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo had 154 hits with a .436 slugging percentage last season.

Wyatt Langford had an OBP of .344 while batting .241.

Corey Seager hit .271 with 19 doubles, 21 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Josh Smith hit .251 with 23 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 55 walks.

Orioles vs Rangers Head to Head

3/31/2026: 8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 3/30/2026: 5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-2 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/2/2025: 6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/1/2025: 10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

10-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/30/2025: 10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

10-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/25/2025: 7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

7-0 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 6/24/2025: 6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-5 TEX (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/20/2024: 8-4 BAL (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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