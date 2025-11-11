FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NCAAB iconNCAAB

Explore NCAAB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

Email Sign-Up iconEmail Sign-Up

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NFL

Dolphins vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Dolphins vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

On Sunday in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are up against the Washington Commanders.

All the info you need is below, in order to make a smart bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dolphins vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Dolphins win (54.6%)

Dolphins vs Commanders Point Spread

The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Dolphins are -120 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Commanders Over/Under

Dolphins versus Commanders on Nov. 16 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Dolphins vs Commanders Moneyline

Miami is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Commanders Betting Trends

  • Miami has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.
  • The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • This season, six of the Dolphins' 10 games have hit the over.
  • The Commanders have beaten the spread three times in 10 games.
  • As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Washington has one win ATS (1-5) this year.
  • There have been five Commanders games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

Check out even more in-depth Dolphins vs. Commanders analysis on FanDuel Research.

Dolphins vs Commanders Odds & Spread

  • All NFL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: MIA: (-158) | WAS: (+134)
  • Spread: MIA: -2.5 (-120) | WAS: +2.5 (-102)
  • Total: 47.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup