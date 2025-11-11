Dolphins vs Commanders Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for NFL Week 11

On Sunday in the NFL, the Miami Dolphins are up against the Washington Commanders.

Dolphins vs Commanders Prediction & Pick

All NFL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dolphins win (54.6%)

Dolphins vs Commanders Point Spread

The Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites against the Commanders. The Dolphins are -120 to cover the spread, while the Commanders are -102 to cover as a 2.5-point underdog.

Dolphins vs Commanders Over/Under

Dolphins versus Commanders on Nov. 16 has an over/under of 47.5 points, with the over -104 and the under -118.

Dolphins vs Commanders Moneyline

Miami is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Dolphins vs Commanders Betting Trends

Miami has beaten the spread five times in 10 games.

The Dolphins have one win ATS (1-1) as a 2.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, six of the Dolphins' 10 games have hit the over.

The Commanders have beaten the spread three times in 10 games.

As a 2.5-point underdog or greater, Washington has one win ATS (1-5) this year.

There have been five Commanders games (out of 10) that went over the total this season.

