Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

On Wednesday in the NHL, the San Jose Sharks are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sharks vs Ducks Game Info

San Jose Sharks (34-31-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-28-5)

Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026

Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: TNT

Sharks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Sharks (-114) Ducks (-105) 6.5 Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ducks win (60.6%)

Sharks vs Ducks Puck Line

The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -240.

Sharks vs Ducks Over/Under

The over/under for Sharks-Ducks on April 1 is 6.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Sharks vs Ducks Moneyline

The Sharks vs Ducks moneyline has San Jose as a -114 favorite, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog on the road.

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