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NHL

Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

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Ducks vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for April 1

On Wednesday in the NHL, the San Jose Sharks are up against the Anaheim Ducks.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered with all the latest NHL betting insights.

Sharks vs Ducks Game Info

  • San Jose Sharks (34-31-7) vs. Anaheim Ducks (41-28-5)
  • Date: Wednesday, April 1, 2026
  • Time: 9 p.m. ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: TNT

Sharks vs Ducks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Sharks (-114)Ducks (-105)6.5Sharks (-1.5)

Sharks vs Ducks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Ducks win (60.6%)

Sharks vs Ducks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are favored by 1.5 goals (+190 to cover). Anaheim, the underdog, is -240.

Sharks vs Ducks Over/Under

  • The over/under for Sharks-Ducks on April 1 is 6.5. The over is -134, and the under is +110.

Sharks vs Ducks Moneyline

  • The Sharks vs Ducks moneyline has San Jose as a -114 favorite, while Anaheim is a -105 underdog on the road.

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